See in whose house EFCC found $9.2m, £750,000 cash

More facts have emerged from the revelation by the Acting Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, Ibrahim Magu, on Thursday that $9.2 million and £750,000 were recovered from the residence of a public servant in Kaduna State.

Magu made the revelation before a committee of the House of Representatives where he went to give account of the commission’s 2016 Budget and to defend the 2017 Budget.

He said that another N1.25 billion was recovered from a public servant, all in the last two weeks.

Although the EFCC boss did not reveal the name of the public servant involved, findings have, however, shown that the foreign currencies were recovered from the home of a former Group Managing Director of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation, Andrew Yakubu.

Yakubu served as the GMD of the NNPC between 2012 and 2014.

He is already facing trial for money laundering.

He was charged by the EFCC in June 2016.

Magu equally told the House Committee that the commission recovered N102.91 billion, $8.30 million, £29,155, £12,475 and 117,004 Canadian dollars as proceeds of crime between January and December 2016.

Other monies recovered during the period, he said, were 806.50 Dirham, 5,000 Francs and 2,000 Rupees.

Magu added: “Out of the 37 accounts frozen/forfeited, six banks are yet to provide relevant information on the amount accrued into the suspected accounts within the period under review.”

