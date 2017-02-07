Security agents foil another suicide attack in Maiduguri

Security agents on Tuesday foiled another suicide attack by Boko Haram terrorists after they intercepted two suspected suicide bombers at the outskirts of Maiduguri, Borno State.

Victor Isuku, the spokesman of the Borno State Police Command, disclosed this in a statement in Maiduguri.

Isuku said: “On Tuesday, at about 0700hrs, two female suicide bombers about 18 years old, were sighted behind Mega filling station in Molai area, while attempting to infiltrate Maiduguri town.

“They were intercepted by security personnel on duty. One was arrested and the other one was shot dead.”

Isuku added that the police anti-bomb unit had visited the scene to secure the area and ensure safety.

He said: “Bomb experts were quickly drafted to the scene and rendered the area safe.”

Share this: WhatsApp



Telegram

Email



Copyright The Eagle Online.

Permission to use quotations from this article is granted subject to appropriate credit being given to www.theeagleonline.com.ng as the source.