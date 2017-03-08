School sues WAEC over results

The Christ National Model College, Ido, Ibadan, Oyo State has sued the West African Examination Council over the seizure of the May/June 2015 results of the school.

At the hearing of the suit on Tuesday, Justice Nathaniel Ayo-Emmanuel of the Federal High Court, Ibadan adjourned the case till April 6.

The judge adjourned the case in order to allow WAEC to appear in court over the seizure of the Senior School Certificate Examination results.

Elizabeth Shittu, counsel to the plaintiff, had approached the court to order the examination body to release the 2015 May/June SSCE results of 100 of its students.

According to Shittu, one of the allegations levelled against the secondary school by WAEC was that the 100 students who sat for the examination cheated.

She said WAEC also alleged that the school carried out substitution of some examination papers like Animal Husbandry and English Language, while the school failed to explain how the substitution was done.

But the plaintiff’s counsel argued that such substitution should not have led to the cancellation of all the papers of the entire students of the school.

WAEC, however, had yet to appear in court to respond to the plaintiff’s submission.

NAN.

Copyright The Eagle Online.

Permission to use quotations from this article is granted subject to appropriate credit being given to www.theeagleonline.com.ng as the source.