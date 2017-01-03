Save Radio Nigeria from collapse, Pastor urges FG

Pastor Yohanna Buru, the General Overseer of Christ Evangelical Intercessory Fellowship Ministry, Sabo Tasha, Kaduna, on Tuesday urged the Federal Government to save Radio Nigeria, Kaduna from collapse.

Buru made the appeal at a luncheon he organised for journalists in Kaduna.

He also appealed to the Arewa Consultative Forum and other elites in the region to help save the station, which was one of the legacies of late Premier of Northern Nigeria, Sir Ahmadu Bello, from closure.

Buru said: “We should not allow poor management to kill the spirit of Northern Nigeria’s pioneer broadcasting house, it is our duty to voice it out.”

On Southern Kaduna crisis, Buru advised the government to stop bringing people from outside to dialogue over the issue and “not to see the problem from one direction”.

He commended journalists for their contributions towards bringing about peace and harmony in the state.

A former Secretary, Kaduna State Council of the NUJ, Dominic Uzo, thanked Buru for organising the event and his contribution to the upliftment of the less previledged.

He pledged that the union would continue to support any effort that would push for the restoration of peace in southern Kaduna and the country.

