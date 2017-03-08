Save my life, victim of cancer of the face begs 2face

Nancy Ukaha, a cancer of the face victim from Benue State, has called on popular musician, Innocent Idibia, popularly known as 2face, to come to her rescue.

Ukaha, 20, needs N1.5 million for a face reconstruction surgery at the University College Hospital, Ibadan, Oyo State, Nigeria.

Ukaha revealed that her trouble with cancer of the face started when she was just eight years old, having hit her head on the floor.

Ukaha revealed that she has had to live with her condition for 12 years devoid of friends, as nobody wants to associate with her.

The young lady is begging Idibia to see her as his sister and help her live a normal life once again.

In her words: “He is my brother because we are from the same state.

I know that he can help me and I am using this opportunity to beg him to come to my rescue.

“God will bless him.”

Ukaha can be reach via her brother Moses Ukaha’s phone number: 08095006644.

Individuals wishing to help Nancy Ukaha can also pay their widows mite to:

Account Name: Nancy Donald Ukaha

Account Number:

6238623858

Bank: Fidelity Bank Plc.

