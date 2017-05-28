LATEST NEWS:
02. June 2017 LAGOS STATE27°C+234 809 400 0057
PRIVACY POLICYADVERT RATESSUBMIT NEWS
   
Dotun OladipoJune 2, 20172min0

Related Articles

Politics

Gov. Bello to INEC: Ghost might have done double registration

Politics

Gov. Obaseki appoints 192 Special Assistants for grassroots governance

Politics

Sen. Sani hails President Buhari’s achievement

Politics

Alleged forgery: CSO gives IGP seven days ultimatum to investigate Sen. Uba

Politics

CSNAC petitions EFCC, demands probe of alleged bribery of judge by Melaye

Politics

Calls for Buhari’s resignation over ill-heath wrong- Bode George

Adverts
Politics

Saraki represents greater ideals than many know of – SAN

He added that the visit was a fulfillment of a promise the Senate President made when he called on phone after hearing the news of the demise of his father.

A Senior Advocate of Nigeria, Mallam Yusuf Olaolu Alli, on Friday in Ilorin, Kwara State said the Senate President, Dr. Abubakar Bukola Saraki, represents great ideals which only those who interacted with him and observe him closely would know about.

Alli spoke while receiving Saraki and his entourage, who paid him a visit to commiserate with him on the death of his father.

He added that it was always a surprise each time he realized that many people who expressed opinions about the Senate President really do not have an idea of the type of political leader that he is.

He praised Saraki for upholding the ideals of the holy prophet Muhammed through his visit to his (Alli’s) bereaved family as is expected of one Muslim brother to another Muslim brother.

He added that the visit was a fulfillment of a promise the Senate President made when he called on phone after hearing the news of the demise of his father.

In his response, Saraki said he came to commiserate with Alli who he described as “an honourary special adviser” since he was Governor of Kwara State” and “a shinning star in our dear state”.

He prayed that the Almighty Allah should grant the departed father of the Senior Advocate a place in Aljannah Firdaus and continue to bless the family he left behind.


ADVERT
How I Increased my Manhood Size & Stopped Premature Ejaculation That Scattered My Relationship.. Click HERE For Details.


previousGov. Bello to INEC: Ghost might have done double registration

nextAbuja Chamber kicks over N5 fuel levy by Senate

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

About us

The Eagle Online is published by Premium Eagle Media Limited

27, Joseph Odunlami Street, off Thomas Salako Street,
Ogba, Lagos.

Email: info@theeagleonline.com.ng, dotunoladipo@theeagleonline.com.ng
Phone: 08023145962, 08094000057
Whatsapp: 08094000057

SEND US A MESSAGE
Latest posts

How GTB, Zenith Bank, FCMB, Keystone Bank escaped attack by militants

Breaking: TVC sacks 145

Senate moves to saddle Nigerians with multiple taxes for road usage

Newsletter

Categories

ADVERT
How I Increased my Manhood Size & Stopped Premature Ejaculation That Scattered My Relationship.. Click HERE For Details.