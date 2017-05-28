Saraki represents greater ideals than many know of – SAN

A Senior Advocate of Nigeria, Mallam Yusuf Olaolu Alli, on Friday in Ilorin, Kwara State said the Senate President, Dr. Abubakar Bukola Saraki, represents great ideals which only those who interacted with him and observe him closely would know about.

Alli spoke while receiving Saraki and his entourage, who paid him a visit to commiserate with him on the death of his father.

He added that it was always a surprise each time he realized that many people who expressed opinions about the Senate President really do not have an idea of the type of political leader that he is.

He praised Saraki for upholding the ideals of the holy prophet Muhammed through his visit to his (Alli’s) bereaved family as is expected of one Muslim brother to another Muslim brother.

He added that the visit was a fulfillment of a promise the Senate President made when he called on phone after hearing the news of the demise of his father.

In his response, Saraki said he came to commiserate with Alli who he described as “an honourary special adviser” since he was Governor of Kwara State” and “a shinning star in our dear state”.

He prayed that the Almighty Allah should grant the departed father of the Senior Advocate a place in Aljannah Firdaus and continue to bless the family he left behind.