Saraki reacts to DSS report on his aide plotting with Gov. Wike to stage protest

The Senate President, Dr. Abubakar Bukola Saraki, said his attention has been drawn to a statement issued on Thursday by the Department of State Services raising allegations against one of his aides, Ugochinyere Ikenga.

The DSS accused Ikenga of plotting with the Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, to plan a protest against the Federal Government.

Saraki in a statement on Thursday said he was yet to be officially by the DSS of the allegations against Ikenga.

He however said having read the statement now circulating online, he would want to state that he will never condone any action by any of his aides, which threatens the peace of the country or is against the provisions of the law.

He called on the DSS to properly investigate the allegations against Ikenga and if he is found to have acted against the law, then the law should take its natural course.

