Saraki orders National Assembly management to begin staff audit

The Senate President, Dr. Abubakar Bukola Saraki, who is also the Chairman of the National Assembly, has mandated the management of the National Assembly to carry out holistic human resource audit of parliamentary staff.

Saraki’s directive was communicated to the Clerk of the National Assembly, Mohammed Sani-Omolori, through a letter‎ from the Chief of Staff to the Senate President, Senator Isa Galaudu.

The letter was dated December 16, 2016.

It was t‎itled: “Carrying out a comprehensive human resource audit in the National Assembly.”

In the letter, Saraki said the development was aimed at verifying the skills, efficiency and motivation of the employees of the National Assembly.

The letter reads in part: “We have made commendable strides in our continuous endeavor to attain the goals set out in the legislative agenda of the 8th National Assembly. We however must continue to deploy clear strategies that meet the challenges facing this institution and capitalize on the strengths that we possess.

“Even the best strategy will ultimately fail without the right people in the right places to execute it. Thus, it has become apparent that at this juncture one of the true challenges of the National Assembly is human capital.

“I hereby convey the decision of the President of the Senate that you carry out comprehensive Human Resource audit. You should kindly therefore engage the services of a reputable consulting firm with adequate Human Resources expertise to carry out a complete review and produce a report verifying the skills, efficiency and motivation of the employees of the National Assembly.

“Expected outcome of this engagement is a detailed assessment of the nominal roll, succession plan and furthermore to identify possible vacancies, duplications, strengths, weaknesses, opportunities, limitations, and developmental needs of the existing organizational structure of the National Assembly.

“The President of the Senate expects the assessment to be completed within 90 days and progress reports be submitted regularly until completion.”

Our correspondent gathered that ‎a Committee has been set up and to work closely with a “tested and trusted” consultant to carry out comprehensive audit of parliamentary staff.

Share this: WhatsApp



Telegram

Email



Copyright The Eagle Online.

Permission to use quotations from this article is granted subject to appropriate credit being given to www.theeagleonline.com.ng as the source.