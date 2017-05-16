Saraki, Dogara heap plaudits on Pinnick

The commendations were contained in letters by Saraki and Dogara

The President of the Senate, Dr. Abubakar Bukola Saraki, and the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rt. Hon. Yakubu Dogara, are the latest eminent figures to congratulate the President of the Nigeria Football Federation, Amaju Pinnick, on his recent elevation in global football administration.

In a letter that he personally signed and addressed to the NFF General Secretary, Dr. Mohammed Sanusi, Nigeria’s number three man wrote: “On behalf of the Senate and the National Assembly, I extend warmest compliments to you and the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF).

“I wish to also congratulate the NFF on the election of its President, Mr. Amaju Melvin Pinnick into the Executive Committee of the Confederation of African Football and his earlier appointment as a Member of the Organizing Committee for FIFA Competitions.

“We commend Mr. Amaju Pinnick for his valuable contributions to the development of sports in Nigeria.”

In his own letter, Rt. Hon. Dogara wrote: “This is a testimony not only of your commitment, dedication and professionalism in the administration of our football sector but also the recognition of Nigeria as a big player in international football.

“I have no doubt in my mind that you will add value through this appointment by creating sustainable progressive change in the Committees both at CAF and FIFA levels.”

Pinnick was also last week appointed the President of both the Organizing Committee for the Africa Cup of Nations and the CAF Media Committee.

