Saraki declares Buhari healthy

The President of the Senate, Dr. Abubakar Bukola Saraki, has described President Muhammadu Buhari as healthy.

Saraki equally told Nigerians that there was no cause for alarm over Buhari’s health condition.

Saraki, who led a team of National Assembly leaders to visit President Buhari in London, said at the end of the visit: “There is no cause for alarm.”

In a statement he personally signed late on Wednesday after the meeting with Buhari, Saraki said: “The President I saw today is healthy, witty and himself…he is doing well, was cheerful and in good spirits.”

With Saraki on the trip were the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara, and the Majority Leader of the Senate, Senator Ahmed Lawan.

The statement by Saraki reads in full: “Myself, Rt Honorable Speaker, Yakubu Dogara and leader of Senate, Senator Ahmed Lawan paid a visit to President Buhari in Abuja House in London.

“We were delighted to see that President Buhari is doing well, was cheerful and in good spirits.

“The president I saw today is healthy, witty and himself.

“The president’s absence and imminent return shows that there is no vacuum in government and our system of democracy is working with all organs of government fulfilling their mandate.

“And let me use the time tested cliché, there is no cause for alarm!”

Copyright The Eagle Online.

Permission to use quotations from this article is granted subject to appropriate credit being given to www.theeagleonline.com.ng as the source.