Sampling forbidden fruit before saying ‘I do’ (1), by Anurika Onyelemelam

This a statement from my friend. Allow me to reproduce it here: “A church in Lagos advises members against indulging in pre-marital sex, but an insider informed me that marriages are having serious sex related issues. My question is this: do you think it’s important you know what you’re going to live with or just […]

This a statement from my friend.

Allow me to reproduce it here: “A church in Lagos advises members against indulging in pre-marital sex, but an insider informed me that marriages are having serious sex related issues. My question is this: do you think it’s important you know what you’re going to live with or just take a risk and smile through it?”

Hum! I love this babe. She knows how to throw a punchy line and leave one reeling.

Several people gave their answers, but as for me, I truly believe in tasting before saying ‘I do.’

I know it’s a sin, but hey, it’s still my stand. For those of you who have been following me since my Sun newspaper days, you may recall the story I told you about a born again brother and sister.

They didn’t taste the pudding before walking down the aisle and before you know it, the marriage, barely weeks old, started crumbling.

The born again brother went to work one day, returned to discover that his new wife, the born again sister, had bolted.

Naturally, born again folks usually settle everything within the confines of a pastor’s home, teaching, doctrines and members.

The pastor couldn’t believe that the marriage was over. A marriage he blessed? Over his dead body!

He invited the couple. The born again brother said he was shocked at his wife’s desertion. The shy sister initially didn’t want to open up to their pastor, but after being repeatedly pressed, said: “My husband wants to kill me with sex!”

Pastor was confused. Husband was enraged.

Pastor implored her to speak further. But before she could speak, the husband screamed: “You’re my wife! The bible says you must submit to me. I can do whatever I want with you. You can’t deny me! It’s a sin to deny me!”

The pastor was beginning to get an inkling of what the problem might be.

But still, he prodded the lady into full explanation. According to her, ever since they got married, the husband had been jumping on her at any given moment. He would ball her in the bathroom, on the dining room table, kitchen table, sitting room and every corner of the room.

He was insatiable.

Even when she opens the door to welcome him from office, he would grab her, struggle out of his suit and start balling her like his life depended on it.

She said she was worried that the man prefers sex to food. She said she was sick and tired of the constant balling. The man seemed intent on killing her with sex.

The pastor smiled and turned to the man. He said: “Brother, I understand you. But you don’t need to fear that she would be leaving or going anywhere with IT. The THING is yours till death. You don’t need to eat IT in a hurry. Nobody is sharing IT with you and nobody will take IT away from you.”

Apparently the brother had been practicing abstinence for long being a born again. And when eventually the thing landed, right in his home, he couldn’t believe his luck. Perhaps he thought the ‘until death do you apart’ was a fake speech inserted by the pastor during the marriage ceremony by mistake.

Ha! Ha! Ha!

Whether they are still together or not, Anurika doesn’t know.

What I do know however is that the man has a high sex drive than the woman. There are thousands of women who want their husbands to be like our born again brother. There are also thousands of people who had rather divorced such a guy than continue in that marriage.

If you’re one of the people that thinks sex is overrated and insignificant in marriage, please slap yourself!

Believe it or not, the scenario I painted has led to breakdown of lots of marriages. A couple, who can’t sexually satisfy each other, will eventually end up cheating on each other.

Do we really need such grieves? Why not get it over with before marriage?

The sampling before saying ‘I do’ makes it easier for you to know the type of woman or guy you would want to get married to.

This suggestion, however, is not an encouragement for you to become promiscuous. For me, sex is spiritual. I don’t know how you see it. If I must ball a guy, he must mean a lot to me. I don’t particularly enjoy seeing my ugly body, let alone to allowing somebody to catch a glimpse of it.

I have heard people say: “What’s the big deal in sex?”

But to me, sex is a big deal.

True, dating a spouse before marriage is an avenue to get to know the person better. If you can’t stomach him or her during courtship, believe me, he or she is not going to miraculously change after marriage. If anything, a spouse gets worst after marriage.

Beats me if I know the reason for that…

Another thing: most ladies don’t like men with large JT, while others prefer moderate size ones. But no lady likes a guy with a tiny dick; a dick that can’t make a statement during and after entrance into a babe’s honey well.

You can’t know the size of a guy’s dick without first sampling or seeing it. I have a friend who loves a big dick and another that dreads big dick. I, however, prefer a guy that knows how to use his dick to pleasure me.

Keep a date next week.

Share this: WhatsApp



Telegram

Email



Copyright The Eagle Online.

Permission to use quotations from this article is granted subject to appropriate credit being given to www.theeagleonline.com.ng as the source.