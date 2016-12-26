Sambisa: Gov. Bindow lauds military’s success, calls for continued support

Governor Muhammadu Bindow of Adamawa State has lauded the success recorded by the military in Sambisa forest and called for more support to enable the security agencies subjugate the insurgents.

Bindow made this commendation in Mubi at the closing ceremony of the state annual Qur’anic Recitation Competition on Monday.

Represented by the Commissioner of Information and Strategy, Ahmed Sirajo, Bindow said the success at Sambisa was a cheering news to Nigerians, particularly the North Eastern people, who were worst hit by the Boko Haram insurgency.

Bindow said: “The people of Adamawa and Mubi in particular, experienced the wicked acts of the insurgents before the recapture of Mubi by the military.

“Today, things are normal in Mubi and that is why we are here to mark this major event.

“We must give thanks to God and praise the Commander- in-Chief, President Muhammadu Buhari for his support of the military and other security agencies.

“We must also play our role in complementing the efforts of the security agencies by being extra vigilant and providing useful security information.”

It will be recalled that the Nigerian army has defeated Boko Haram in the Sambisa forest, one of the insurgents’ strongholds known as Zero Camp.

The governor lauded the organisers of the annual Quranic competition, saying that it would go a long way in promoting religious values and discipline among youths.

In his speech, the Emir of Mubi, Alhaji Abubakar Isa, urged the organisers to promote the culture of reading and skills acquisition, particularly for the Almajiri system to enable them become self-reliant.

Abubakar said: “I want to thank the organisers for bringing this big and rewarding event to Mubi.

“This event that lasted 10 days has brought blessings to Mubi and I want to urge the people to take advantage of the moment to promote peace and unity, irrespective of tribe or religious differences.”

No fewer than 200 participants from the 21 Local Government Areas of Adamawa State participated in the competition.

The overall winners, Zainab Mohammed of Madagali LG and Ismail Ahmad of Yola South LG, went home with the star prize of a Peugeot car each for winning in the female and male categories respectively.

Share this: WhatsApp



Telegram

Email



Copyright The Eagle Online.

Permission to use quotations from this article is granted subject to appropriate credit being given to www.theeagleonline.com.ng as the source.