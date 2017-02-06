Rwandan journalist wins APO Group invitation to FDI event in Dubai

APO Group, the advisory firm for companies entering the African market or expanding their presence in Africa, and owner of Africa Wire and MENA Wire, the press release distribution services dedicated to Africa and the Middle East, on Monday announced that Journalist Johnson Kanamugire from Rwanda has won APO Group’s invitation to cover the Annual Investment Meeting, one of the world’s largest events for Foreign Direct Investment, to be held from April 2 to 4, 2017 at the Dubai World Trade Centre.

The 2017 edition of AIM expects to welcome more than 15,000 participants, heads of states and governments, businessmen and investors from over 140 countries across the globe.

The APO Group will offer one round trip ticket and accommodation in Dubai for Kanamugire to cover the AIM.

“APO Group congratulates Johnson and is proud to offer this opportunity to an experienced Journalist with a rich background. APO offers invitations each year to major African events as part of our commitment to supporting journalism in Africa,” says Nicolas Pompigne-Mognard, Founder and CEO of APO Group.

Kanamugire is a reporter with The East African and Rwanda Today newspapers, both regional weeklies published by the Kenya-based Nation Media Group.

Kanamugire is based at The East African’s Rwanda Bureau where he covers a variety of beats, including business for both the main paper and Rwanda Today, a smaller weekly specific to Rwanda.

During his six years of experience, the Journalism and Communication School graduate at the National University of Rwanda has developed a career in broadcast, print and online journalism.

He worked for Radio Salus and Isango Star prior to joining KFM’s digital desk in 2013.

APO Group provides consultancy for companies entering the African market or expanding their presence in Africa.

APO Group understands that securing and consolidating your position in such a diverse and complex market is important and often requires expert advice.

From market research to meeting country stakeholders, from defining your digital communication strategy to meeting with the press, APO Group provides tailor-made solutions that will accelerate your market entry and development in Africa.

The advisory firm owns and manages Africa Wire and MENA Wire, the press release distribution services dedicated to Africa and the Middle East and is the global leader in media relations related to Africa and the Middle East.

More information about the Annual Investment Meeting : www.AIMcongress.com/en.

