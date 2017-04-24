RRS mobile CCTV leads to arrest of Lagos pickpocket

The newly-deployed mobile CCTV procured by the Lagos State Government for the operatives of the Lagos Rapid Response Squad has recorded its first surveillance arrest.

The suspect was arrested in Oshodi while the mobile CCTV was deployed to monitor the area.

The suspect, Emmanuel Alowonle, 18, a native of Ondo State, disclosed during interrogation that he came to Lagos about two years ago and worked as a bus conductor in the area.

Alowonle was arrested after stealing from a commuter’s handbag on the pedestrian walkway.

The mobile CCTV was parading oshodi when it sited him in the crowd picking from a passerby handbag.

The CCTV was managed and put into use by RRS operatives with technical assistance by the Lagos State Response Unit.

The emergency management parastatal of the Lagos State Government handled the technical knowhow of the camera, while operatives of the RRS took charge of the security aspect of the newly-deployed security mechanism.

The surveillance patrol team afterwards patrolled through Ilasa area, Mile 2 and Airport Road in the same manner of test running and putting into use the mobile surveillance technology.

The mobile CCTV is geared towards helping security operatives in close monitoring and wider view of Lagos crime prone areas and also enhances prompt detective ability of security men in the state.

It will be recalled that the Lagos State Government in its effort to combat crime in the state gave out the surveillance mobile CCTV to further help in the tracking down criminals and identifying crime scenes in the State.

The Governor, Akinwunmi Ambode, while handling over the security mechanism to the Commander of the RRS, Olatunji Disu, said the present administration is on top of the fulfilment of its triangular tripod agenda, which security and empowerment of security operatives lingers on.

Confirming the development, the Lagos State Police Public Relations Officer, Assistant Superintendent of Police Olarinde Famous Cole, said there would be no hiding place for those who come to Lagos to perpetrate crime, adding that the police would fish them out of the hiding places.

