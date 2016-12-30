Rotherham United wants Osaze stay

Rotherham United’s Caretaker Manager, Paul Warne, said he would like to keep Osaze Odemwingie.

Signed in October, the former Stoke City striker’s deal was originally until January, but with Warney saying he’d like him to stay, that could alter.

Warney said: “He looks after himself really well.

“When he got sent off and there was a big hoo-ha about it I said you wouldn’t meet a nicer man and a better pro. Although, of course, we all know that his success is down to the fact that he’s had his hair cut like his Manager! He’s been brilliant in training and is as sharp as a razor blade.”

Asked if he’d recommend any new Manager to keep the thirty-five year old, Warney said: “He’s something we haven’t got a lot of. Ability is like gold dust here. We have really hard working lads but yes, I’d like to keep hold of him and the lads love him as well. With the career he’s had and to come here and to buy into what we’re doing and he trains hard, is always smiling, he’s a good bloke.

“I’ve spoken to the Chief Executive, the Head of Recruitment, the Chairman and given my opinion on Peter and I’d like to keep him.”

