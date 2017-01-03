Rohr wants pay rise for Eagles

Super Eagles’ manager, Germot Rohr, has craved for bigger match for national team players ahead of Russia 2018 World Cup qualifiers in August.

Rohr made this plea while addressing the media at the Teslim Balogun Stadium in Lagos on Tuesday.

He noted that it would not be out of place for the Nigeria Football Federation to reciprocate the Super Eagles performance by giving them an enhanced bonuses.

His words: “The World Cup is a project that is achievable and Nigeria has the players that can do the job. Our players are highly motivated and ready to do the job and it will be good that their efforts are rewarded with increased bonuses.”

Speaking on his recent visits to Nigerian players abroad, Rohr said he is convinced that they players would deliver the job.

He said: “I have seen the players are they are ready.

“On our part, we’ll do our best to give the players the opportunity to express themselves.”

Rohr however revealed that lots of players are ready to give their allegiance to Nigeria. He said: “The future of Nigerian football is very bright going by what I have seen. There are academies that produce young players and they are the future of the game in Nigeria. We’re partnering with several of these academies and the German Football Federation to help grow the game.”

Copyright The Eagle Online.

Permission to use quotations from this article is granted subject to appropriate credit being given to www.theeagleonline.com.ng as the source.