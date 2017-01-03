Rohr gives up on Enyeama

Rohr disclosed in Lagos that the former Super Eagles captain seemed to have his mind made up to stick to his retirement from national team duties

Super Eagles handler, Germot Rohr, has finally given up hope of convincing Lille of France safe hands, Vincent Enyeama, to make a return to the Nigerian national team.

Rohr disclosed in Lagos that the former Super Eagles captain seemed to have his mind made up to stick to his retirement from national team duties.

Rohr told newsmen on Tuesday: “When we had crisis in our hands after Carl Ikeme’s injury, I called him over 10 times and he never responded nor called back. We just have to move on with life and let him be.”

The coach commended Dan Akpeyi for his prompt response and playing his role well.

He said: “He needs to buckle up and rise to the challenge because we can’t solely depend on Ikeme.”

Rohr had claimed back in September that Enyeama would make a sensational return to the Eagles.

Enyeama retired from international football last year, after falling out with former Nigeria coach, Sunday Oliseh.

