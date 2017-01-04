Rohr a big liar – Enyeama

Rohr had on Tuesday told the media in Lagos that he reached out to Enyeama to help solve the goalkeeping crisis in the Super Eagles ahead of the World Cup qualifying tie against Algeria

Lille of France goalkeeper, Vincent Enyeama, has sensationally called the Super Eagles’ gaffer, Gernot Rohr, a bloody liar following the German’s claim that the shot stopper ditched his phone calls to return to the national team.

Rohr had on Tuesday told the media in Lagos that he reached out to Enyeama to help solve the goalkeeping crisis in the Super Eagles ahead of the World Cup qualifying tie against Algeria.

“When we had crisis in our hands after Carl Ikeme’s injury, I called him (Enyeama) over 10 times and he never responded nor called back,” Rohr was quoted to have said.

Enyeama via his twitter handle: @Vinpee, however, refuted the gaffer’s claims.

He said: “Why do people take pleasure in lies just because Enyeama is mentioned. The coach never got me on phone, so I wonder why he said that.”

Enyeama quit the national team following a spat with former Super Eagles Coach, Sunday Oliseh.

Share this: WhatsApp



Telegram

Email



Copyright The Eagle Online.

Permission to use quotations from this article is granted subject to appropriate credit being given to www.theeagleonline.com.ng as the source.