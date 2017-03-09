Robbers kill Engineer for refusing to part with his laptop

A Lagos State-based Engineer, Sanmi Ige, has been shot to death by armed robbers for refusing to part with his laptop.

The armed robbers had stormed the house of the 39-year-old Engineer, who works for BHS International Limited on Tuesday.

According to available reports, Ige, who lived at Oloto Street in Oyingbo area of Lagos State, had pleaded with the robbers not to take away the laptop after stripping him and other tenants of the house of their valuables.

He was said to have told the armed robbers, who also robbed other tenants and the family of the house owner during the night raid, that his existence depended on the laptop as he had several projects stored on it.

After collecting his phones and money, Ige, who stayed upstairs in the one-story building apartment, was said to have followed the armed robbers downstairs still pleading that his laptop be spared.

The armed gunmen were said to have shot him at close range at this point.

The robbers were said to have arrived the house at about 4am bearing all manner of dangerous weapons, including guns, axes and cutlasses.

They broke into all the apartments in the house, including that of the landlord, where they took their phones, money and other valuables.

Share this: WhatsApp



Telegram

Email



Copyright The Eagle Online.

Permission to use quotations from this article is granted subject to appropriate credit being given to www.theeagleonline.com.ng as the source.