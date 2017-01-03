Rivers to support Port Harcourt Golden Jubilee Polo Tournament

Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State has pledged to support the Port Harcourt Golden Jubilee Polo Tournament as it will positively impact the state’s economy.

This was contained in a statement by Simeon Nwakaudu, the Special Assistant to the Governor on Media, and made available to the News Agency of Nigeria in Abuja.

The statement said Wike made the remarks on Tuesday during a courtesy visit by the leadership of the Port Harcourt Polo Club.

He noted that the tournament, which will attract Polo players from Argentina, South Africa and Dubai, will place the state on the international business map.

The statement said: “We will support this International Polo Tournament because it will afford us the opportunity to highlight the potentials of the state to the international community.

“This tournament will also project Rivers State in positive light, with international sports and business personalities seeing firsthand the peace and security that drive the growth of the state.”

Wike promised that his administration would partner with Polo administrators to enhance the game.

Wike advised the management of the Polo Club to shield themselves from politics.

Earlier, the President of the Port Harcourt Polo Club, Ibiwari Pepple, revealed that the Golden Jubilee Tournament would hold between January 8 and 14.

He said that the tournament would enjoy wide coverage on Super sports, AIT and Channels Television because of its importance on the sporting calendar.

Pepple reiterated that well known players from the Argentina, South Africa and Dubai would attract business concerns to the state.

While seeking the support of the Rivers government for the successful hosting of the event, he informed the governor that during the tournament, participating horses and players would be dressed in ceremonial attires to promote the state.

