Rivers rerun: Wike constitutes Judicial Commission of Inquiry

Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State has constituted a Judicial Commission of Inquiry to investigate the killings and other violent acts/matters during the December 10 rerun and supplementary elections in the state.

This was contained in a statement issued by Simeon Nwakaudu, the Special Assistant on Electronic Media to Wike.

Nwakaudu said the constitution of the commission is extracted from a Special Government Announcement signed by the Secretary to Rivers State Government, Kenneth Kobani.

The commission has Justice Chinwendu Nwogu as Chairman.

Members include Grace Akpughunum-Okwulehie, Prof. O.V.C. Okene, Anthony Ozurumba and Rev. Canon Hossanna Nnaewi.

Other members are C. B. Ekeh, a Principal State Counsel as Legal Counsel and the Chief State Counsel, who would serve as the Secretary, Alphonso Sibi.

Nwakaudu said: “In exercise of the powers conferred upon him by Section 2 (1) of the Commissions of Inquiry Law of Rivers State (CAP 30) of Rivers State of Nigeria 1999 and all other powers enabling him in that behalf.

“The Governor of Rivers State, His Excellency, Nyesom Wike, CON, hereby constitutes and appoints a judicial commission of inquiry to investigate the killings and other violent acts/matters that occured during the December 10, 2016 rerun/supplementary elections to elect members of the National Assembly and House of Assembly in Rivers State.

“The Judicial Commission of Inquiry with full powers and authority is expected to hold public hearings.”

According to him, the committee would be inaugurated on Thursday.

The commission’s terms of reference include: “To investigate the remote and immediate causes of the violence during the December 10 rerun/supplementary elections in Rivers State.

“Identify the perpetrators of the various acts of violence and killings in the aforesaid election and identify the victims of the violence including those killed.”

Others are to identify if property was damaged and the value of any such

property, and determine if the violence was localised to specific areas within the state or was state-wide, among others.

Nwakaudu stated that the commission has one month to submit its findings.

Copyright The Eagle Online.

Permission to use quotations from this article is granted subject to appropriate credit being given to www.theeagleonline.com.ng as the source.