Rivers read riot act to Rivers United

The sponsor of Rivers United FC, the Rivers State Government, has issued a stern warning to officials of the club in the face of recent unconvincing performances and results in the Nigeria Professional Football League.

This follows the recent underwhelming results posted by the club in its recent domestic matches.

United have failed to win in their last four attempts, drawing three times (away at FC Ifeanyiubah, at home to Lobi Stars and Kano Pillars), while losing on the road to Shooting Stars in Ibadan.

The position of the sponsor of the club was made known by the Commissioner of Sports in Rivers State, Boma Iyaye, during the presentation ceremony of N1 million take off grant to members of the Rivers United FC Supporters Club on Thursday.

The Commissioner urged members of the technical crew of the club, led by Stanley Eguma, and the club’s management team, led by Chief Okey Kpalukwu, to justify the huge investment on the football club in the shape of tax payers’ monies or get sacked.

Rivers United is currently in 13th place on the NPFL standings with 10 points from seven matches.

Share this: WhatsApp



Telegram

Email



Copyright The Eagle Online.

Permission to use quotations from this article is granted subject to appropriate credit being given to www.theeagleonline.com.ng as the source.