Rivers moves to recover sold properties

The Rivers State Government on Wednesday said it had begun the process of recovering government properties sold by some corrupt officials.

Anthony Nwey-Ilobu, the Permanent Secretary in the state’s Ministry of Commerce and Industry, made this known to newsmen in Port Harcourt.

Nwey-Ilobu alleged that a property belonging to the state government was sold by former board members of the Rivers State Cooperative Federation.

According to him, the corrupt officials had since been sacked by the state government.

He said: “The ministry is currently working with the new board of the Federation to recover the property sold.

“The new board must be up and doing at all times because the state government may carry out surprise visits to check the activities of the Federation.

“Since the last board was dissolved, the ministry has not received petitions which were commonplace during the tenure of the last board.”

He gave an assurance that the properties would be recovered in due course by the state government.

The Permanent Secretary, however, failed to disclose if the former members would be prosecuted.

