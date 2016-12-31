Rivers Assembly Speaker resigns, succeeded by predecessor

The Speaker of the Rivers State House of Assembly, Adams Dabotorudima, on Friday resigned.

And in a dramatic twist to the resignation, Dabotorudima was immediately succeeded by his predecessor in office, Ibani Ikuinyi-Owaji.

Ikuinyi-Owaji had on December 18, 2015 resigned as Speaker in controversial circumstances.

Dabotorudima announced his own resignation during a sitting of the House on Friday after the swearing-in of the 12 lawmakers who won the December 10 legislative rerun in the state.

Ikuinyi-Owaji was immediately elected in an exercise that was conducted by the Deputy Speaker.

