Rivers Assembly Speaker resigns, succeeded by predecessor

The Speaker of the Rivers State House of Assembly, Adams Dabotorudima, on Friday resigned.
And in a dramatic twist to the resignation, Dabotorudima was immediately succeeded by his predecessor in office, Ibani Ikuinyi-Owaji.
Ikuinyi-Owaji had on December 18, 2015 resigned as Speaker in controversial circumstances.
Dabotorudima announced his own resignation during a sitting of the House on Friday after the swearing-in of the 12 lawmakers who won the December 10 legislative rerun in the state.
Ikuinyi-Owaji was immediately elected in an exercise that was conducted by the Deputy Speaker.
How I Increased my Manhood Size & Stopped Premature Ejaculation That Scattered My Relationship.. Click HERE For Details.
Copyright The Eagle Online.
Permission to use quotations from this article is granted subject to appropriate credit being given to www.theeagleonline.com.ng as the source.