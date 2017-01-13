Rights activist condemns arrest of Sahara Reporters Publisher

A lawyer and rights activist, Ebun-Olu Adegboruwa, on Thursday described the arrest of Omoyele Sowore, the Publisher of Sahara Reporters, as uncivilised.

Adegboruwa, who made the condemnation in a press statement in Lagos, called for strict adherence to the rule of law.

The Lagos State Police Command had arrested Sowore on Wednesday over alleged threat to life of Lekan Fatodu, the Publisher of Checkout International Magazine.

Sowore was arrested at his residence in Lagos and moved to Area ‘F’ Command, Ikeja, after Fatodu lodged a complaint to the police.

In the statement, Adegboruwa urged respect for the constitutional provisions on fundamental human rights.

Adegboruwa said: “Injustice and unchecked arrest will bare its wicked fangs, even against those previously considered to be its progressive allies, especially in the media.

“The police are, thus, urged to stay away from civil disputes between citizens, and allow the regular courts the opportunity of adjudicating upon all grievances that are of a civil nature.

“If, however, there are allegations against Sowore that border on crime, the appropriate thing is for the police to prefer charges against him in a competent court of law.”

He urged that all rights and privileges granted to Sowore by the Constitution should be observed and obeyed, adding that the police should demonstrate impartiality in the case.

Adegboruwa advised law enforcement agencies to be concerned with protection of individual rights and liberties.

