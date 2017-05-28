LATEST NEWS:
02. June 2017 LAGOS STATE28°C+234 809 400 0057
PRIVACY POLICYADVERT RATESSUBMIT NEWS
   
Victor OjelabiJune 1, 20173min0

Related Articles

BusinessEconomy

New Nokia 3310 back in Nigeria

BusinessEconomy

PIB: Reps to consider host communities’ interests

BusinessEconomy

Kaduna Electric Company recalls 130 workers

Adverts
BusinessEconomy

Reps reject bill to establish South East Development Commission

“We are worried, however, because the timing of the bill with the agitation for Biafra is suspicious.”

The House of Representatives on Thursday rejected a bill seeking the establishment of South East Development Commission.

The House rejected the second reading of the bill after it was put to a voice vote by the Speaker of the House, Yakubu Dogara.

Leading the debate during plenary, Chukwuka Onyema said that the bill sought to tackle the menace of poverty and ecological problems confronting the South East part of the country.

He said that the bill also sought to receive and manage fund from allocation of the federation account for the development, restructure and rehabilitation of roads, houses and other infrastructure in the region.

Contributing to the debate, the House Minority Leader, Leo Ogor said the bill would address most of the issues affecting the region.

Ogor said: “This country cannot continue with the situation where we come to Abuja every month to share money.

“I think every zone deserves such commission because it will make everybody look inward.

“This nation needs to be restructured; we cannot continue the way we are going.”

Also speaking, Sani Abdul said that the agitation to create the commission was as a result of government’s inability to address the socio-economic challenges in the country.

Abdul said: “We should look at it holistically in order not to have problems.

“We are worried, however, because the timing of the bill with the agitation for Biafra is suspicious.”

However, some lawmakers while opposing the bill said the timing was not appropriate.

Sunday Karimi said that some of the South-East states were already captured in the Niger Delta Development Commission and “the creation of a South East Commission will be too much”.

Sani Zorro said not much consultation was done to ensure the success of the bill.

Zorro said: “I won’t be comfortable that at the end of the day we leave here with acrimony.

“In view of the debate we have had so far, I am of the view that the sponsors and supporters of this bill should make further consultations.’


ADVERT
How I Increased my Manhood Size & Stopped Premature Ejaculation That Scattered My Relationship.. Click HERE For Details.


previousLagos Assembly wants salary increment for traditional rulers

nextMan jailed 14 years for raping four-year-old stepdaughter

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

About us

The Eagle Online is published by Premium Eagle Media Limited

27, Joseph Odunlami Street, off Thomas Salako Street,
Ogba, Lagos.

Email: info@theeagleonline.com.ng, dotunoladipo@theeagleonline.com.ng
Phone: 08023145962, 08094000057
Whatsapp: 08094000057

SEND US A MESSAGE
Latest posts

Senate moves to saddle Nigerians with multiple taxes for road usage

Breaking: Senate wants Nigerians to pay N5 more for every litre of petrol, diesel

Breaking: Policeman dies in NDDC MD’s convoy road accident

Newsletter

Categories

ADVERT
How I Increased my Manhood Size & Stopped Premature Ejaculation That Scattered My Relationship.. Click HERE For Details.