Rep blames civil servants for corruption, budget padding

Rep. Muhammad Gausu (APC-Ringim/Taura) of Jigawa State says Federal Civil Servants are more corrupt than members of the National Assembly.

Gausu said this while speaking with newsmen on Sunday in Ringim.

He said: “You see, people talk about us because we are elected, but the thieves are in the ministries.

“Directors insert billions of Naira because they are the ones that give contracts and they are the ones that the contractors see.

“Let me give you an example: I was in a committee on Niger Delta.

“There was a single contract with 20 different names and codes.

“And the consultancy fee for that particular contract was N1.2 billion.

“So who is responsible for all this?

“Is it lawmakers or civil servants?

“So Nigerians must understand that this is what we are there to stop not encourage or be party to.”

Gusau urged Nigerians to sustain their support for the All Progressives Congress in all upcoming elections.

The lawmaker assured that the present economic hardship would be a blessing for the country as President Muhammadu Buhari’s team was ready to tackle the situation.

He said: “All those accusing APC for the current hardship in Nigeria are either looters, their collaborators or those benefiting from the loots.

“Nigerians are still aware of the wrongs of the Peoples Democratic Party.

“Those thinking that APC put them in hardship is not true.

“And PDP is no more.”

Share this: WhatsApp



Telegram

Email



Copyright The Eagle Online.

Permission to use quotations from this article is granted subject to appropriate credit being given to www.theeagleonline.com.ng as the source.