Rent-to-Own: Lagos delivers 100 housing units to successful allottees

The Lagos State Government on Monday handed over keys of 100 housing units to successful allottees in its “Rent-To-Own” Housing Scheme.

The allottees took possession of their units located at Epe, Ikorodu, Agbowa and Ojokoro at an event held at the state Secretariat in Alausa, Lagos.

Gbolahan Lawal, the state Commissioner for Housing, who handed over the keys to the allottees, said the state government considered housing as a basic necessity of man.

Lawal said: “Of the three basic necessities of man, housing is one of the most cardinals.

“This has necessitated the need for every responsible government to give utmost attention to housing.

“The need to create a new face of accommodation for Lagosians, especially the low and middle income earners has become imperative due to the ever increasingly population.”

According to Lawal, every interested resident is qualified to apply without having to know anyone in government.

He said: “Under this policy, all that prospective home owners need to do is to make a five per cent commitment fee, take possession and pay up the remaining balance towards ownership over a period of 10 years.”

He stated that the handing over of apartments to successful allottees would take place on a monthly basis.

In his address, Dehinde Tunwase, the General Manager, Lagos State Mortgage Board, said 4,355 housing units had been earmarked for the Rent-To-Own scheme.

Tunwase assured that the apartments were well located, urging Lagosians to take advantage of the scheme to become home owners.

Tunwase said: “Our estates, which are located in serene and beautifully gated communities, are usually equipped with modern facilities like water treatment plants, healthcare centres, and adequate parking spaces among others.”

Governor Akinwunmi Ambode of Lagos state launched the scheme on December 8, 2016 as a way of bridging the huge housing deficit in the state.

Share this: WhatsApp



Telegram

Email



Copyright The Eagle Online.

Permission to use quotations from this article is granted subject to appropriate credit being given to www.theeagleonline.com.ng as the source.