Renowned UK researcher speaks on remote sensing in Nigeria

The Nigerian Geological Survey Agency has disclosed that over 50 geo-scientists from the agency will benefit from a capacity building training by a renowned researcher from the School of Earth and Environmental Sciences, University of Portsmouth, United Kingdom, Dr. Malcolm Whitworth.

A statement by a Deputy Director, Isaac Okorie, on behalf of the Director General of NGSA, Alex Nwegbu, said the programme being organised in collaboration with the University of Portsmouth Alumni Association, Nigeria was part of professional development for its personnel and over 200 geo-scientists in Abuja.

It explained that there was arrangement for short term training and secondment of staff of the agency on areas where the university had strength.

According to Okorie, the visiting professor, who has supervised some Nigerian students, will as part of the tour endeavour to understand the employment opportunities and skills required in the geoscience sector for their returning graduates.

The University of Portsmouth works with a number of funding bodies in Nigeria and has welcomed visits from the Petroleum Technology Development Fund.

Whitworth currently supports a PTDF funded student in their critically acclaimed work on engineering geo-technical properties of clay formations: identifying the layers using near infra-red spectroscopy analysis which is proving a success for his sponsors.

The engineering geomorphologist will take geoscience professionals on February 14 on the topic: “The role of remote sensing in engineering geology and environmental investigations.”

