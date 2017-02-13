Remo Stars appoint new coach

Nigeria Professional Football League side, Remo Stars, has appointed the Coach of Crown FC, Fatai Osho, to replace Nduka Ugbade.

Osho guided Crown FC to reach the last four of last year’s Federation Cup after accounting for the likes of Enugu Rangers and Wikki Tourists.

Ugbade, former Flying Eagles Assistant Coach, parted ways with Remo Stars after he could not agree a new contract.

Remo Stars are making their debut in the Nigeria top-flight league.

They are second from bottom of the table with six points from seven matches.

