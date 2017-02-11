Remembering Aare Arisekola, a Valentine baby, by Folu Olamiti

Renowned Aare Musulumi of Yorubaland, Alhaji Arisekola Alao, passed on two years ago. Today, he remains tall even in death. In his life time, the Aare made great impacts in the lives of many. His infectious sense of accommodation, altruism, generosity, piety and enterprise are virtues that endeared him to me and many others.

I was one of the closest friends the Aare kept and encouraged all through. For this, I miss him greatly. I did not know what hit me on the day the news of his death broke. I was browsing through my WhatsApp and suddenly stumbled on Alaba Igbaraola’s portal. She tersely wrote: “Aare Arisekola is dead.” I thought it was a joke and wondered whether it was April fool stuff. Sadly, Chief Arisekola died on June 17, 2014.

The news of his death went viral on Internet, almost instantly and formed the center of discussions in virtually all radio stations. Television Channels were not left out. And that was it. To the Aare, February 14 was very special. That was the day of his birth and we we all his friends loved to celebrate the day with him. If he were still alive, he would have clocked 72 years.

I was contemplating writing a tribute last week, when Musa, one of Aare’s children, posted a video where he was playing table tennis with his father. I watched that video severally and shed tears as his voice resonated. It is still hard for me to believe that the Aare is gone for good. I believe firmly that a horde of people who sulked from his breast of human kindness will never forget him too.

Chief Arisekola had carried philanthropy to admirable level with the good heart he demonstrated towards the poor and the rich. He was never tired of giving to anyone who sought his assistance, and he did that on daily basis. For instance, every Friday, hundreds of Muslims and Christians alike made it a ritual to collect stipends that will put food on their tables for the weekend. Since his demise, no one has stepped forward to take up that kind of philanthropy.

My encounter with the Aare was a story rooted in destiny. I intend to give details in my coming memoirs, anyway. It all started on the April 6, 1980 as the News Editor of Nigerian Tribune. The management had granted me a N2,000 car loan. My desire was to purchase a new Peugeot saloon car from Lister Motor Company owned by Aare. But the cost was N4,000.

I consulted with one of his bosom friends, Chief Akanni Aluko, to whom also I am bonded in great friendship. My desire was to deposit the car loan for a Peugeot and pay the balance by instalments in 12 months. A call from Akanni to Aare did the magic. Not only did I get the car, Aare wrote off the balance. I went to thank him, but he told me he did not need my appreciation but friendship. That friendship I thought would be short spanned, endured till death cast us apart.

Aare’s image is still looming large years after his death. Even though he was a strong Muslim faithful, he, nonetheless, bonded with me very passionately, adopting me as his “blood brother”. Every conversation and greeting from him always ended up with a loving accolade: “My dear Folu.” He was a rare breed. God use people like him to confound the wise.

In 1980 when I was to get married, I was in a fix financially and had no idea of how to overcome the problem. I had no savings. My salary of N3,000 as a News Editor was nothing to write home about. Once again, God raised Alhaji to provide all that I needed for my wedding.

He did same when my parents passed on in 1989 and 2011 respectively. Space will not permit me to reel out many interventions Alhaji made to bail me out of deep financial crises. Why I felt comfortable with his friendship was that he did all these things without any condition attached. He did not ask me for any favour to undermine my professional ethics. The only time I could remember he solicited favour was when he asked for full media coverage of the ceremony on his turbanning as the Aare Musulumi of Yorubaland.

Aare hated liars and lazy workers. He told me once why insincerity was a strong factor he usually considered in ending relationships with some of his friends. Some of his friends had, indeed, taken advantage of his limited education to exploit him. He never took kindly to such. Aare did not attain the height of education, but he was endowed with a high Intelligence Quotient.

He rose to fame with a high price. He started by hawking ‘Garmalin 20’ products to cocoa farmers in the old Western Region and from there became a multi-millionaire. Soonest, he began to wine and dine with Presidents and kings. Not only that, he rose to the highest pinnacle in the Muslim hierarchy in Nigeria and the world. Aare, like all human beings, had his weaknesses but his philanthropy overshadowed his flaws.

As a shrewd businessman, Aare refused to be identified with any political party. Yet, he was smart enough to warm himself every reigning leader, both at the state and national levels. He had to do that to protect his chains of businesses. He got along so well with political leaders because they saw through him unflagging loyalty and integrity. Aare often profess a belief; “To keep your friends let your loyalty be 100 percent”.

Aare was a community leader; the reason his Ibadan home was always a beehive of activities. Political and religious associates were always coming to draw from his wealth of knowledge. He was a loving father not only to his biological children, but to anyone who needed assistance.

Chief Arisekola gave all his children qualitative education both in Nigeria and abroad. Today, many of them are spread all over the world, blessed with highly rewarding vocations that make them self-sufficient. Here was an Ibadan-based business mogul who touched the lives of many all over Nigeria.

The question is: When comes another great mind like him? May his soul continue to find eternal rest.

. Olamiti, a Media Consultant, writes from Abuja.

