Remains of late Rivers CP arrives Lagos

The remains of the late Rivers State Commissioner of Police, Francis Odesanya, on Saturday arrived at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that Odesanya died on January 31 in India where he had gone for medicare.

The remains of the late police chief arrived aboard an Emirates Airline aircraft at about 4.30pm.

It was received by the Lagos State Commissioner of Police, Fatai Owoseni; the Lagos Airport Police Commissioner, Victory Menta; and the consignee, Dr. Adegboyega Oke.

The Spokesman of the Lagos Airport Police Command, Joseph Alabi, confirmed to NAN that the remains of the deceased were later deposited at the Lagos State University Teaching Hospital, Ikeja.

The late Odesanya joined the Nigeria Police Force on February 2, 1986 as a Cadet Assistant Superintendent.

He assumed office as the 37th Police Commissioner in the state on July 28, 2016, taking over from DIG Foluso Adebanjo.

NAN.

