Religious crisis brews in OAU as group impersonates MSSN

A religious crisis is brewing in Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife, Osun State.

This followed the impersonation of the Muslim Students Society of Nigeria by an unknown group on campus.

According to the Amir of the MSSN for OAU, Idowu Akeem Olatunde, the unregistered group has put together a programme using the name of his own association.

Olatunde said this was unacceptable.

This was contained in a statement released to the media on Sunday.

The statement explained the details of the imminent face-off in the statement:

On behalf of Muslim Students’ Society of Nigeria, Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife branch, I wish to intimate the general public and the authorities of Obafemi Awolowo University in particular, that the Muslim Students’ Society of Nigeria (MSSN), legally constituted and registered with all relevant statutory authorities, is not and cannot be a party to the misbegotten event tagged ‘ISLAMIC AWARE PROGRAMME’ currently going on in the university. We denounce and dissociate MSSN OAU from the IAP programme organized by an unregistered entity on OAU campus and unaffiliated group with MSSN at all strata.

We dissociate MSSN OAU from the IAP programme on the following grounds:

Islamic Awareness Programme (IAP) is not MSSN programme and it is not approved (for any reason) for MSSN OAU branch to organize such programme.

Islamic Awareness Programme is organized by unregistered body in the Obafemi Awolwo University.

The unregistered body is impersonating with the name of MSSN OAU to organize the IAP programme.

The MSSN B-Zone and Osun Area Unit strata have dissociated the Society (MSSN) from the IAP programme organized by the unrecognized group.

The unregistered group is a unrecognized as branch under the mainstream MSSN

The unregistered body violates Article Six Paragraph F(c) of the MSSN B-Zone Bye-Law which states, “The Branches Shall write to inform and invite their Area Council and Area Unit to all her programmes and conferences.”

The members of the unregistered group are not members of MSSN OAU pursuant to section 1 sub section (5c), “Membership shall be open to any Muslim willing to accept the aims as stated herein (in the constitution).” This is so because the unrecognized Muslim Students have communicated their unwilliness to accept the aims of the society on several occasions.

The group of the Muslim Students on OAU campus that claimed to be the executive members of the branch are impostors in violation of section 3 sub section 10 of the Society Constitution which says, “Every branch shall furnish the Area Council and Area Unit secretariats with the list of the members of its executive Officers within one month of its assumption of office.

The unregistered group violates the rules and regulations of the University

The unregistered group does not accept the society constitution as the grand norm in accordance to section 23 of the society constitution 2011 as amended.

In lieu of these bases, I enjoin the University authority to take stringent and appropriate actions against any erring students of the university rules and regulations and all invited resource persons and lecturers and the general public to take note of the activities of the unregistered group.

Share this: WhatsApp



Telegram

Email



Copyright The Eagle Online.

Permission to use quotations from this article is granted subject to appropriate credit being given to www.theeagleonline.com.ng as the source.