Reigners building collapse: Panel orders release of Structural Engineer

The special panel of inquiry constituted by the Akwa Ibom State Government to investigate the collapsed Reigners Bible International Church building has ordered the release of structural engineer who handled the project.

The Chairman of the panel, Justice Umoekoyo Essang, gave the order on Tuesday in the first business unit sitting of the panel after an appeal by the counsel to the General Overseer of the church in High Court Complex in Uyo.

The counsel to the General Overseer, Apostle Akan Weeks, Ini Ekpo, had appealed to the court to give an extension of time to enable him find necessary documents which would aid the progress for the release of the structural engineer who is in possession of the building documents.

According to him, the engineer was in possession of the valuable documents that would aid in the case.

Ekpo said it was necessary for the engineer to be released to enable his team have access to the documents of the building.

Also speaking, Ekanem Ekanem, Counsel to the structural engineer, who commended the panel for ordering the release of the engineer, said all his efforts to get his client’s release from police had proved abortive.

The Akwa Ibom State Commissioner for Justice, Uwemedimo Nwoko, had also appealed to the panel to approve the release of the bodies to the families of the deceased after inspecting the corpses.

Nwoko said that the release of the bodies to the families of the deceased would reduce the pressure on the state government by the families of the deceased for the release of the corpses.

The Commission of Enquiry had received memos from the Nigerian Society of Engineers and the Council for the Regulation of Engineering in Nigeria.

The state government set up the panel of inquiry on December 2016.

The case was adjourned to January 6 to enable complainant access the necessary documents.

