Redknapp: Conte transformed Moses

The Nigerian had struggled to hold down a regular spot at Chelsea before Conte’s appointment at Stamford Bridge last summer and had spent various loan spells away from the west London club

Jamie Redknapp has credited Antonio Conte for finding Victor Moses’ best position at Chelsea this season.

The Nigerian had struggled to hold down a regular spot at Chelsea before Conte’s appointment at Stamford Bridge last summer and had spent various loan spells away from the west London club.

However, Moses has been deployed in a right wing-back role by Conte and he has flourished under the Italian’s guidance.

Moses has been a regular fixture in the Chelsea team this season and played a vital role in helping the Blues be crowned champions on Friday night at West Brom.

The 26-year-old has scored three goals and made two assists in 33 Premier League games this season.

And Redknapp has praised Conte for having the foresight to play Moses in a new position at Chelsea this season.

Speaking to Sky Sports, Redknapp said: “Victor Moses had been loaned out everywhere and now he’s found a position which just works for him.”

Share this: WhatsApp



Telegram

Email



Copyright The Eagle Online.

Permission to use quotations from this article is granted subject to appropriate credit being given to www.theeagleonline.com.ng as the source.