Recruitment: NSCDC warns public against fraudsters

The Jigawa State Command of Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps on Thursday warned the public against fraudsters who were allegedly inviting candidates to apply for jobs in the organisation.

The NSCDC spokesperson in the state, Adamu Abdullahi, gave the warning in Dutse while speaking with the News Agency of Nigeria.

Abdullahi said the command had taken note of the rumour circulating in the state that the corps was recruiting into the organisation.

He said: “Some unscrupulous elements have started collecting money from innocent and vulnerable youths for the purpose of securing employment for them.

“The Jigawa Commandant of the NSCDC, Muhammad Durumin-Iya, wishes to draw the attention of the public that the corps is not recruiting any category of personnel as widely speculated on the internet and the social media.

“The general public should disregard rumors making the round that the NSCDC is recruiting or doing replacement secretly and favoring children and candidates of top government functionaries or influential persons in Nigeria.”

Abdullahi said when it was time for recruitment; the process would be published in national dailies and electronic media.

The spokesperson, therefore, warned the fraudsters to stop their fraudulent activities or face the wrath of the law.

He said that intelligence team of the corps had been deployed to apprehend culprits.

