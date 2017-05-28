Recession: Adamawa United to downsize number of players-Team chairman

LATEST NEWS:
The Chairman of Adamawa United Football Club, Emmanuel Zira, has announced plans to downsize the team to a manageable size for effective results in the next season.
Zira, who spoke to newsmen on Wednesday in Yola, said that most of the recruited players were of no use to the club.
According to him, keeping them will over stress the treasury of the club.
He said that Adamawa United was maintaining a total of 75 players.
Zira said: “We have 75 players and most of these players are not good to play for just a few minutes for the club because some are not good footballers.”
Zira blamed some of the political office holders for imposing players on the management of the club.
He added that the situation must be checkmated to save the club from sinking.
He said: “Some political office holders will just bring any person whether the person knows how to kick ball or not.
“For us to move forward, we must take the bull by the horn and sack those that are of no use to the club.”
Zira, who ruled out plans to buy new players next season, pointed out that the club would concentrate on the old players and give them good training and incentives to boost their performances.


