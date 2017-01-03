Real plots £50m Dele Alli swoop

European champions, Real Madrid, are prepared to offer Tottenham Hotspur £50 million for England midfielder, Dele Alli, according to a report.

The 20-year-old has pushed on from last season’s breakthrough campaign to once again shine at White Hart Lane, directly contributing to 10 goals in 18 Premier League games this term.

Alli, whose form in the 2015-16 earned him the PFA Young Player of the Year award, was recently valued by manager Mauricio Pochettino at the £50 million mark after another impressive half-season in North London.

Reports claimed Madrid are now weighing up a big-money move for the Englishman, though they will have to wait until next summer as they are currently serving a one-window transfer ban.

Los Blancos have already snatched both Gareth Bale and Luka Modric from Spurs in recent years, but their task may be a little tougher this time around due to the six-year contract recently signed by Alli.

It is claimed that Alli would be interested in a move to the Spanish capital, however, where he will see a huge increase on his current £25,000-a-week wages.

Share this: WhatsApp



Telegram

Email



Copyright The Eagle Online.

Permission to use quotations from this article is granted subject to appropriate credit being given to www.theeagleonline.com.ng as the source.