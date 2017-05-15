Real Madrid beat Sevilla to stay on course for La Liga title

Cristiano Ronaldo scored twice for Real Madrid to win 4-1 against Sevilla on Sunday as they took another step towards the La Liga title.

Real led through Nacho’s controversial free-kick before Ronaldo pounced on a rebound to double their lead.

Stevan Jovetic replied after the break, but Ronaldo’s sensational second strike, his 401st for Real Madrid, and Toni Kroos’ late goal sealed victory.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that Real Madrid stay in second place behind FC Barcelona who beat Las Palmas 4-1 in another La Liga match on Sunday.

Reigning champions FC Barcelona keep hold of top spot courtesy of their head-to-head advantage.

But Real have a game in hand and need four points from their final two matches to lift their first title since 2012.

NAN.

