Read what Buhari, Trump discussed in telephone interview

President Muhammadu Buhari on Monday afternoon from London spoke to President Donald Trump of the United States of America on telephone.

The telephone conversation was said to have been at the request of the American President.

The conversation, according to a statement by presidential spokesman, Femi Adesina, was cordial.

President Buhari was said to have congratulated Trump on his election as President of the United States and on his cabinet.

The two leaders also discussed ways to improve cooperation in the fight against terrorism through the provision of necessary equipment.

President Trump encouraged President Buhari to keep up the good work he is doing and also commended him for the efforts made in rescuing 24 of the Chibok girls and the strides being taken by the Nigerian military.

President Trump assured the Nigerian President of the readiness of the US to cut a new deal in helping Nigeria in terms of military weapons to combat terrorism.

President Trump also invited President Buhari to Washington at a mutually convenient date.

