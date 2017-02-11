Read details of Lagos property seized from Deziani by EFCC + photo

The property was allegedly acquired by the former minister between 2011 and 2012 at a cost of $37.5 million from the developers, YF Construction Development and Real Estate

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission has provided more details of the building seized by the Agency from a former Minister of Petroleum Resources, Deziani Alison-Madueke.

So also did The Eagle Online obtain a photograph of the building from The Nation newspaper.

According to the EFCC, the property is located at Plot 1, Zone N, Federal Government Layout, Banana Island Layout, Foreshore Estate, Off Onikoyi Road, Ikoyi, Lagos.

It is a 15 storey building made up of 18 flats and six penthouses.

The property was allegedly acquired by the former minister between 2011 and 2012 at a cost of $37.5 million from the developers, YF Construction Development and Real Estate.

The property was allegedly acquired in the name of a shell company, Rusimpex Limited, under the control of one Afamefuna Nwokedi of Stillwaters law firm in Lagos.

