RCCG: Obayemi re-designated as new structure takes root

The new head of the Redeemed Christian Church of God in Nigeria, Pastor Joseph Osuolale Obayemi, now has a new designation.

This was as the new structure of the church, put in place on Saturday, took effect.

Obayemi, instead of the designation of General Overseer, is now to be addressed as National Overseer.

This was contained in a statement, which was not dated, by the Assistant General Overseer in charge of Administration and Personnel of the church, Pastor Johnson Funso Odesola, who is also the National Secretary of the RCCG.

Odesola said in the statement, titled: “New structure for RCCG in Nigeria,” that the new appointments made on Saturday are to cope with the rapidly growing nature of the church.

The statement reads: “Calvary greetings in Jesus Name.

“The Mission authority further clarifies as follows:

“The ‘The Redeemed Christian Church of God’ being a rapidly growing organization and as a result, the General Overseer made administrative appointments and re-engineering to cope with the ever increasing growth of the Church. For instance, during the Mission Annual convention last August 2016, the General Overseer announced the appointment of Seven Assistant General Overseers to handle specific assignment in Nigeria and other parts of the world.

“In this regard, the General Overseer have appointed a National Overseer for Nigeria in the person of Pastor Joseph Osuolale Obayemi who is the current Assistant General Overseer finance in the Mission to be assisted by the National Secretary in the person of Pastor Johnson Funso Odesola and the National Treasurer – Pastor Joseph Adelanke Adeyokunnu.

“This appointment does not in any way affect the administrative structure and positions as already constituted at all levels in the Mission (Home and abroad). Also, the position status and assignment of the General Overseer – Pastor E.A. Adeboye as the SPIRITUAL LEADER AND GLOBAL MISSIONER of The Redeemed Christian Church of God remains unchanged.

“The General Overseer of The Redeemed Christian Church of God appreciate your understanding in this regard.”

Copyright The Eagle Online.

Permission to use quotations from this article is granted subject to appropriate credit being given to www.theeagleonline.com.ng as the source.