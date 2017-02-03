Rangers plan goal assault against FC IfeanyiUbah in Nnewi

Imama Amapakabo, the Technical Adviser, Rangers International FC of Enugu, said he had perfected the club’s frontline to take home the three points against FC IfeanyiUbah in Nnewi.

Speaking to the News Agency of Nigeria on Friday in Enugu, Amapakabo said he had been working on the club’s attack to ensure they start scoring goals.

He said: “Rangers have been doing well both home and away but our problem is scoring goals of which I believe is my duty as the technical adviser to fix it.

“We have perfected our tactics in the attacking line for the match as we all know that IfeanyiUbah is a good side.

“Some good players had been drafted into the team which I believe will return good result from Nnewi.

“I always work for three points against any opponent and in football any team that scores more number of goals wins the game. It pains me that the strikers are not getting the job done at the moment.”

Amakapabo assured the fans that Rangers would attack the Nnewi lords for 90 minutes to take home the three points at stake.

He said that all the clubs in Nigeria were hard nuts to crack and all that needed to be treated with caution.

Amakapabo said: “We have played IfeanyiUbah twice this season and we did not lose to them in regulation time.

“Penalty is nobody’s game because any team can have the upper hand and that was what happened at the Charity Cup.

“We are taking the fight to them in Nnewi and let us see how things will work out on Sunday.”

