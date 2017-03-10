Rangers’ opponent, Zamalek, consider withdrawal

Opponents of Rangers International of Enugu in the CAF Champions League, Zamalek FC of Egypt, is considering withdrawing from the ongoing Egyptian League, The Eagle Online can report.

Zamalek’s headquarters are witnessing an extraordinary general assembly meeting on Friday afternoon wherein the club’s members will decide if the team will continue in the current season or not, in the wake of a referee scuffle in last week’s game with Maqassa.

Following the 1-0 loss to Maqasa in the Egyptian Premier League last Friday, Zamalek Chairman, Mortada Mansour, demanded the game be replayed due to the referee’s mistake in what seemed to be a clear penalty, where Maqassa defender, Ahmed Sami, blatantly extended his arm inside the area to keep the ball away from Zamalek forward Stanley Ohawuchi’s head.

Zamalek said they will file a complaint against the Egyptian Football Association with the Court of Arbitration for Sport over what they called “illegitimate changes in the competition”.

While the association has not shown any sign of allowing a rematch, Mansour – a member of parliament – is sticking to the request, saying it is standard practice to replay games.

The results of the general assembly are expected later today.

