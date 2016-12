Rangers fixes date to start pre-season African tour

An official of Rangers Int’l FC of Enugu, Foster Chime, said on Friday that the club would start its pre-season tour of African countries on January 6.

Chime, the Media Officer of the club, told the News Agency of Nigeria in Enugu that it would kick-start the tour from Benin Republic.

He said that the tour would take the club to four countries: Benin Republic, Togo, Ghana and Cameroon.

Chime said the team would play other top clubs as well as national teams of the countries if possible in the pre-season tour.

He said the tour would afford Rangers the opportunity to consolidate on its preparations for the 2016/2017 CAF Champions League beginning in February.

The media officer said the club would make the pre-season tour through road “since the countries are close”.

Chime said the team’s technical officials had on Monday submitted a comprehensive schedule and cost of the trip to the club’s board.

Chime said: “The board earlier this week approved the schedule and cost of the trip, meaning that the team will embark on the journey.

“However, the steering committee of the board will meet early next week, probably on Monday, to raise funds for the trip.”

He said the team resumed morning and evening training at the Nnamdi Azikiwe Stadium, Enugu on December 29, after a one-week Christmas break.

He said: “We are leaving no stone unturned since the team anticipates stiff opponents at the continental level.”

The league champions are to feature in the CAF Champions League.

