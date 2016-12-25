Rangers FC to embark on four African countries pre-season tour

The Rangers International FC of Enugu will embark on a four African countries pre-season tour to strengthen the capacity of the team for the forthcoming tournaments.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that Rangers FC, the current champion of the Nigerian Professional Football League, would be representing the country in the 2016/2017 Confederation of African Football League.

Rangers’ Media Director, Foster Chime, told NAN on Saturday in Enugu that the African countries to be toured by the team are Benin Republic, Togo, Ghana and Cameroon.

Chime, said that the two weeks pre-season continental tour would commence after the Christmas break.

He said that the tour would afford the club the opportunity to strategise and consolidate on its preparations for the forthcoming 2016/2017 NPFL league, Federation Cup and the 2016/2017 CAF league commencing in February 2017.

Chime said: “The players and officials of the club had already proceeded on a one week Christmas break, which commenced on Thursday, December 22 and they are expected back on December 28 to commence immediate training.

“Coach Imama Amapakabo, has already submitted a comprehensive programme for the club immediately after the Christmas break, which involves Rangers FC embarking on four African countries tours, to the Steering Committee of Board of Rangers FC.

“The programme, which has been approved, would see the club travel to Benin Republic, Togo, Ghana and Cameroon to play notable top clubs in those countries.

“The tour will afford Rangers the opportunity to strategise and consolidate on its preparations for the forthcoming 2016/2017 NPFL league and most importantly the 2016/2017 CAF league commencing in February 2017.”

Chime, revealed that the Steering Committee of the Board of Rangers FC earlier this week concluded negotiations on some old players of the club.

He said: “The committee consolidated on signing some new players for registration commencing in a few daystime.”

NAN reports that the Enugu-based club, which had just been honoured by Enugu State Government, before now had been playing friendly matches with local football clubs to keep its players in shape.

Copyright The Eagle Online.

Permission to use quotations from this article is granted subject to appropriate credit being given to www.theeagleonline.com.ng as the source.