Rangers FC says goalkeeping worries over

Rangers Int’l FC of Enugu Goalkeeper trainer, Suleiman Shuibu, says the club has overcome its goalkeeping injury crisis that affected it in the first stanza of the league.

Speaking to News Agency of Nigeria in Enugu on Wednesday, Shuibu said that goalkeeping injury crisis of the club was over.

According to him, at the moment the club need not worry because a new goalkeeper, Saidu Matawakilu, is doing well.

Shuibu said: “At the moment we have a goalkeeper, Saidu Matawakilu, who is at the leadership of the goalkeeping for now.

“So you do not need to change a winning team overnight.

“We know that Nana Bonsu is the first choice goalkeeper no doubt, but Matawakilu is doing well at the moment.

“Mutawakilu can be changed along the line when the need arise but for now, we cannot touch that area because it is a sensitive area in football.”

NAN reports that the club first choice goalkeeper, Nana Bonsu was injured in their match with Lobi Stars at the beginning of the season and was replaced by Itodo Akor, who was also injured before their exit from CAF competition.

Rangers suffered injury in their goalkeeping department to an extent that Nana Bonsu had to be rushed back unfit against Zesco United FC of Zambia in their confederation second leg match in Zambia.

Shuibu said: “At the early stage of the season, it was unfortunate that we could not clear all the goalkeepers in our rank.

“We only succeeded in registering three goalkeepers and out of the three, Emmanuel Daniel left to South Africa and we were left with two.

“Along the line, the two keepers were injured but we have to manage what we have but all that is over now.’’

He said that the other goalkeepers were cleared in the mid-season transfer window and that the club was happy that the injured ones were back to fitness.

