Rangers, FC IfeanyiUbah clash in Charity Cup match

Nigeria Professional Football League champions, Enugu Rangers, will battle Federation Cup winners, FC IfeanyiUbah, in the annual Charity Cup match in Abuja on Wednesday.

The Nigeria Football Federation’s Director of Competitions, Bola Oyeyode, told thenff.com that all arrangements have been put in place for the match, scheduled for the main bowl of the National Stadium Complex as from 4pm.

Officials of the two clubs, as well as those of the other two clubs flying Nigeria’s flag in continental competitions this year, Rivers United and Wikki Tourists, are also due to meet with NFF officials same day with regards to their continental campaigns.

Rangers, who swept to their first title in 32 years by claiming the NPFL title on the last day of last season, will fly Nigeria’s flag in the dollar-spangled CAF Champions League, while FC IfeanyiUbah, conquerors of Nasarawa United in the final of the men’s Federation Cup, will campaign in the CAF Confederation Cup.

NPFL vice champions, Rivers United, will join Enugu Rangers in the CAF Champions League, with third-placed Wikki Tourists searching for honours in the Confederation Cup.

Copyright The Eagle Online.

Permission to use quotations from this article is granted subject to appropriate credit being given to www.theeagleonline.com.ng as the source.