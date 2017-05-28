LATEST NEWS:
01. June 2017 LAGOS STATE25°C+234 809 400 0057
PRIVACY POLICYADVERT RATESSUBMIT NEWS
   
Segun AdebowaleJune 1, 20172min0
R&D Health

Ramadan: Magu, Sagay, Ribadu, Oloyede, others, talk on corruption at Muslim Media symposium

A statement by the Chairman of MMPN, Alhaji Abdur-Rahman Balogun, said the stakeholders in the fight against corruption in the country would brainstorm and come up with enduring way out of the doldrums

Proffering solutions to the burning issue of corruption in Nigeria among others will dominate the 12th annual Ramadan symposium of the Muslim Media Practitioners of Nigeria, Abuja chapter on Saturday June 3.
A statement by the Chairman of MMPN, Alhaji Abdur-Rahman Balogun, said the stakeholders in the fight against corruption in the country would brainstorm and come up with enduring way out of the doldrums.
Balogun said the symposium, entitled: “Anti-Corruption: The role of the Media as a Change Agent,” would be discussed by Malam Ibrahim Magu, Acting Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission; Sheikh Isa Ali Pantami, DG NITDA; and Malam Nurudeen AbdulMalik, an Abuja-based Islamic scholar, at National Mosque Conference Hall, Abuja.
Prof. Is-haq Oloyede, the Secretary-General, Nigerian Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs, as well as Prof. Itse Sagay, the Chairman, Presidential Action Committee Against Corruption, would deliver keynote speeches.
Other expected guests are Malam Nuhu Ribadu, former chairman, EFCC, as chairman of the occasion; Alhaji Abubakar Jijiwa, former Director-General, Voice of Nigeria; FCT Minister, Alhaji Muhammad Bello, as Chief Host; while Ministers of Communication, Education, Information and Culture as well as Media Executives are being expected.
All heads of media establishments, among other dignitaries and Islamic groups are also expected at the symposium.
Balogun said the choice of the topic was MMPN’s modest contribution to one of the three cardinal programmes of President Muhammadu Buhari administration.


ADVERT
How I Increased my Manhood Size & Stopped Premature Ejaculation That Scattered My Relationship.. Click HERE For Details.


previousLagos, Gauteng Province have capacity to drive economic growth - Ambode

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

About us

The Eagle Online is published by Premium Eagle Media Limited

27, Joseph Odunlami Street, off Thomas Salako Street,
Ogba, Lagos.

Email: info@theeagleonline.com.ng, dotunoladipo@theeagleonline.com.ng
Phone: 08023145962, 08094000057
Whatsapp: 08094000057

SEND US A MESSAGE
Latest posts

Breaking: Three militants involved in Lagos school kidnap arrested

Breaking: Senate takes away power to solely appoint Customs CG from Presidency

Breaking: Osinbajo fixes day, time to sign 2017 Budget

Newsletter

Categories

ADVERT
How I Increased my Manhood Size & Stopped Premature Ejaculation That Scattered My Relationship.. Click HERE For Details.