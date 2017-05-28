Ramadan: Magu, Sagay, Ribadu, Oloyede, others, talk on corruption at Muslim Media symposium

Proffering solutions to the burning issue of corruption in Nigeria among others will dominate the 12th annual Ramadan symposium of the Muslim Media Practitioners of Nigeria, Abuja chapter on Saturday June 3.

A statement by the Chairman of MMPN, Alhaji Abdur-Rahman Balogun, said the stakeholders in the fight against corruption in the country would brainstorm and come up with enduring way out of the doldrums.

Balogun said the symposium, entitled: “Anti-Corruption: The role of the Media as a Change Agent,” would be discussed by Malam Ibrahim Magu, Acting Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission; Sheikh Isa Ali Pantami, DG NITDA; and Malam Nurudeen AbdulMalik, an Abuja-based Islamic scholar, at National Mosque Conference Hall, Abuja.

Prof. Is-haq Oloyede, the Secretary-General, Nigerian Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs, as well as Prof. Itse Sagay, the Chairman, Presidential Action Committee Against Corruption, would deliver keynote speeches.

Other expected guests are Malam Nuhu Ribadu, former chairman, EFCC, as chairman of the occasion; Alhaji Abubakar Jijiwa, former Director-General, Voice of Nigeria; FCT Minister, Alhaji Muhammad Bello, as Chief Host; while Ministers of Communication, Education, Information and Culture as well as Media Executives are being expected.

All heads of media establishments, among other dignitaries and Islamic groups are also expected at the symposium.

Balogun said the choice of the topic was MMPN’s modest contribution to one of the three cardinal programmes of President Muhammadu Buhari administration.

Share this: WhatsApp



Telegram

Email

