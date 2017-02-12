Rainy season: Lagos Assembly wants residents to vacate flood-prone areas

As rainy season approaches, the Lagos State House of Assembly has advised residents of flood-prone parts of the state to look for alternative accommodations to prevent flood-related hazards.

The Chairman of the Assembly’s Committee on Physical Planning and Urban Development, Setonji David, gave the advice on Sunday in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria in Lagos.

David said that the state government would not want to lose any resident to flooding.

The lawmaker called for respect for government regulations on physical planning.

He said: “Residents should consider their safety and the safety of others when they are building.

“It is not safe to build without approval. Building on water-logged areas is suicidal; building on waterways or close to a canal is bad. We should make safety a priority.

“We are appealing to all residents to build according to plans and obey the regulations on physical planning.”

David told NAN that after securing an approval, an intending plot developer must consult an expert in building.

He said: “Some houses have drains around them which have been blocked with refuse; this is also a suicidal as it may lead to a disaster as rains become heavy.

“Some people sweep in their houses and throw refuse into the drains and block them. When there is a serious downpour, it can be dangerous.”

The lawmaker commended the Lagos State Building Control Agency for stepping up monitoring of building to ensure standards and prevent disasters.

David decried refusal of some landlords and tenants to a government order to vacate distressed houses marked for demolition.

The legislator warned that the government would punish residents flouting its regulations on physical planning.

The chairman said that many lost lives and property would been saved if residents conformed to building regulations.

NAN.

